Zacks: Analysts Expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $270.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.68 million and the lowest is $266.20 million. Insulet reported sales of $234.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.80 million.

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet stock opened at $292.45 on Friday. Insulet has a 52 week low of $213.51 and a 52 week high of $309.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -635.76 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Insulet news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.