Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) will post $420,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190,000.00 to $710,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full year sales of $5.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 million to $7.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $56.96 million, with estimates ranging from $27.18 million to $71.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kadmon.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kadmon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

KDMN stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Kadmon has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

