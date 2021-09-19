Zacks: Analysts Expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.56 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will announce sales of $376.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $373.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

NJR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,352,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

