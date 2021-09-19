Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. Plains GP reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

