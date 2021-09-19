Zacks: Analysts Expect RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $392.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will post $392.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $390.60 million and the highest is $397.12 million. RingCentral reported sales of $303.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.85.

In other news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares in the company, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $232.81 on Friday. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $212.66 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

