Zacks: Analysts Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.49 Million

Analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $144.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.34 million to $148.32 million. WesBanco reported sales of $155.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $587.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $594.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $562.22 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $581.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. WesBanco’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 43,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $35.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.09. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

