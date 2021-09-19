Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to Post $2.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce earnings of $2.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.46 and the lowest is $2.21. Generac reported earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.65 to $14.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 772.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Generac by 66.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $435.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $428.85 and a 200-day moving average of $369.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac has a 52 week low of $173.80 and a 52 week high of $466.92.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

