Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $376.90 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $376.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $380.80 million and the lowest is $373.00 million. Gibraltar Industries posted sales of $329.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $348.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,854,000 after purchasing an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,175,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,241,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,713,000 after purchasing an additional 27,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 768,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Gibraltar Industries has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $103.02. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.64.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

