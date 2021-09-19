Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.35 Million

Analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $37.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.10 million to $37.59 million. NanoString Technologies reported sales of $31.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $146.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.00 million to $150.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $189.14 million, with estimates ranging from $184.40 million to $195.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $407,783.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,813. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 425.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000.

NSTG stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.97 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.77.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.