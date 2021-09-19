Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will announce sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.50 million and the lowest is $254.49 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.70 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $146,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the first quarter valued at $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after acquiring an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after acquiring an additional 373,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Pegasystems during the second quarter valued at $51,621,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 824.56 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

