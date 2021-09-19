Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to post sales of $4.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full year sales of $16.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.17 billion to $16.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.09 billion to $16.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.11.

In related news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.21. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

