Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will report $152.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.10 million to $155.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $161.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $622.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $622.00 million to $623.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $586.90 million, with estimates ranging from $581.00 million to $592.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $158.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 46.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 54,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 495,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 381,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

