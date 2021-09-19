Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Forte Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBRX shares. FBR & Co. cut Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $855,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forte Biosciences by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,475,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forte Biosciences by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 110,416 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Forte Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

FBRX opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.26.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

