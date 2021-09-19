Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $76,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 142.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

