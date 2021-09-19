Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will announce earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSXP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 350.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,582 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after acquiring an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after acquiring an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

PSXP opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners has a 52-week low of $21.28 and a 52-week high of $42.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

