Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce $779.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $804.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $760.00 million. Stantec posted sales of $687.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.16 million.

Several analysts have commented on STN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Stantec from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Stantec in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.65.

Shares of STN opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $52.36. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

