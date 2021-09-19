Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Brokerages expect that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the highest is $1.90. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 630.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

NYSE:MOS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,066,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,164,695. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 38,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

