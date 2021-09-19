Zacks: Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report $20.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.82 million and the highest is $20.70 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $13.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $76.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.71 million to $76.56 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $89.47 million to $92.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 2,075.95% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $19.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 million.

TZOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Travelzoo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Travelzoo news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $55,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,066 shares in the company, valued at $83,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,304 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,402. 54.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 186.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 40,730 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 54.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the second quarter worth approximately $414,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. Travelzoo has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of 559.00 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.74.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.