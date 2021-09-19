Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.78) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.62). Tricida reported earnings per share of ($1.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $216.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Tricida has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tricida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

