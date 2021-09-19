Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $619.99 on Top Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be purchased for $619.99 or 0.01301993 BTC on major exchanges. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $600,619.92 and $10,853.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00059020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.68 or 0.00129534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048272 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.