Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.58.

ZETA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

ZETA stock opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.34. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.94). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

