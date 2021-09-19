Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zhongchao Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCMD) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the August 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ZCMD opened at $1.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. Zhongchao has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZCMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Zhongchao during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Zhongchao Inc provides healthcare information, education, and training services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content.

