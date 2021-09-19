Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,993 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of Z. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,032,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,633,000 after buying an additional 3,551,445 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 127.8% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 951,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,339,000 after buying an additional 533,700 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 95.7% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,659,000 after buying an additional 530,600 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $32,740,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after buying an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Z opened at $96.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.82. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.