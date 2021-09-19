Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $13.87 on Friday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
