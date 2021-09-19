Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zymergen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Zymergen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZY opened at $13.87 on Friday. Zymergen has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $112,906,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $2,835,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $662,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $4,495,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymergen during the 2nd quarter worth $43,939,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

