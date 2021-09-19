Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $665.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $665.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $688.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.58 million.

ZNGA has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.23.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $135,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,999,084 shares of company stock worth $32,381,489 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,831,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,773,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 767.3% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.06 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

