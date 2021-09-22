1irstcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,313.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $22,313.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 43.5% against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000769 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000424 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.46 or 0.00129339 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,097 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

