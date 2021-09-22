2local Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million (2LC)

2local (CURRENCY:2LC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. 2local has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $192,411.00 worth of 2local was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 2local coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 2local has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00072545 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.67 or 0.00171488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00113844 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.83 or 0.06974486 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,603.51 or 1.00141344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $346.89 or 0.00796674 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002646 BTC.

2local Profile

2local’s total supply is 14,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,580,385,296 coins. 2local’s official Twitter account is @2local1

According to CryptoCompare, “2local is a loyalty platform with the goal to achieve a sustainable world with prosperity for all. The cashback system supports sustainable and local-to-local working businesses. This cashback is generated from the profit from Yield Farms and Staking Pools.2local doesn’t profit from its users but create value with its users.The 2local platform has or will get the following features:Loyalty Platform Sustainability and Local-to-LocalDecentralized Exchange (swap)Staking and Yield FarmingMarketplace in-app with connected companies.Payment app with exchange options.Debit card.Decentralized multi-currency wallet.Cashback system for locally or sustainable working companies.”

Buying and Selling 2local

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 2local directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 2local should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 2local using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

