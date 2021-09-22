37,148 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,000. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $151.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.82 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 2.57.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

