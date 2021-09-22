88mph Market Cap Reaches $12.97 Million (MPH)

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Over the last week, 88mph has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One 88mph coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.32 or 0.00081500 BTC on exchanges. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and $253,127.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 88mph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,466 coins and its circulating supply is 377,860 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. "

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

