abrdn plc Cuts Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,294 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $6,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,455 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,406,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.4% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 18.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.47 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average of $149.64.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.15.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

