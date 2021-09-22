abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,924 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.