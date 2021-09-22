abrdn plc Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

