abrdn plc Raises Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

In other STORE Capital news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.