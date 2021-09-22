abrdn plc Sells 5,747 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 6.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $463,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $57.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

STLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.82.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.