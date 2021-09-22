abrdn plc Sells 6,645 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $7,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TAP opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

