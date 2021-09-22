Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sells $750,150.00 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.44. 371,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,074. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.52 and a 200 day moving average of $127.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $154.72.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 915.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.67.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

