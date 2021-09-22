Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sells $997,832.50 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Adam M. Veness sold 6,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $997,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of XLRN stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 371,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,074. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.49. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.98 and a twelve month high of $154.72.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,358,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $726,640,000 after buying an additional 48,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,628,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,737,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,873,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,761 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,505,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,095,000 after purchasing an additional 566,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,302,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,422,000 after purchasing an additional 163,972 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acceleron Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.