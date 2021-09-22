Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,268 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 65,331 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $141,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $645.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $638.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $555.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $307.70 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

