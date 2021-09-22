Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.4% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total transaction of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,530 shares of company stock worth $2,705,892 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $20.85 on Wednesday, hitting $625.04. The stock had a trading volume of 171,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $638.74 and its 200-day moving average is $555.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

