Advisor OS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,121 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 63.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.84.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $294.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $199.20 and a 1 year high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.