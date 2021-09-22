Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $67.20

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$67.20 and last traded at C$67.19, with a volume of 444950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$67.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$122.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$74.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$77.74. The company has a market cap of C$16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 17.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.12 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.86%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

