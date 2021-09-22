ALL BEST ICO One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 127.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. ALL BEST ICO has a total market capitalization of $7,158.30 and approximately $8.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00054125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00125768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00045016 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Coin Profile

ALL BEST ICO is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

Buying and Selling ALL BEST ICO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.