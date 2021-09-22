Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Purchased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 100,256 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for 1.4% of Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 1.32% of Allison Transmission worth $55,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $27,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 13,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,749. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $40.68. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.