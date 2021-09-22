Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Increased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 4.2% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,517.43, for a total transaction of $6,296,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,496.99, for a total value of $119,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 478,378 shares of company stock worth $373,253,187. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,805.95. 36,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,407.70 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,784.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2,494.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

