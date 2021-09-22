AMEPAY (AME) Price Tops $0.0151

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $779,670.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMEPAY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00072321 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.69 or 0.00171663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00114347 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.29 or 0.07010639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,564.56 or 1.00126767 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.11 or 0.00797772 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002643 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s genesis date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

