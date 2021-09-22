American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Cut by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 73,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 79,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $178.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $189.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.86. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

