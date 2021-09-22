Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $84.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $77.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 21,685 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,054,908 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.