Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of Analog Devices worth $210,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $178,032,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 543.2% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,246,000 after buying an additional 884,015 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 29.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,419,000 after buying an additional 875,666 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 62.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 30.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,031,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $315,096,000 after buying an additional 475,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.81. 178,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,609,042. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.96.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.