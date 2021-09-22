Anchor (ANCT) One Day Volume Hits $12,793.00

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular exchanges. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and approximately $12,793.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

