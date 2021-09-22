ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of ANSYS worth $42,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 3,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSS traded up $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $356.85. 4,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,141. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $364.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

